Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,139 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ashland were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Ashland during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ashland during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ashland during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Ashland during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ashland during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ashland

In other Ashland news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $69,446.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,871.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ashland Stock Performance

ASH opened at $78.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.13 and a 200 day moving average of $82.83. Ashland Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.57 million. Ashland had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 47.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ASH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.14.

Ashland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

