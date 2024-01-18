Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,358 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HGV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HGV stock opened at $41.24 on Thursday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

