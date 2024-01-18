Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 2,419 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 13.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 85.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,343,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,012,000 after acquiring an additional 70,597 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on TXG shares. Barclays cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

TXG stock opened at $41.90 on Thursday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.08.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 24.24% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $153.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $162,828.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 851,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,889,664.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $162,828.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 851,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,889,664.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Wilbur sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $150,129.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,042.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,341 shares of company stock worth $1,278,036 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

