Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 2,763 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ATI were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of ATI by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 203,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in ATI in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in ATI by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,203,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $672,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,961 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ATI by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 267,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 23,101 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in ATI in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,068,000.

ATI Stock Performance

ATI opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.24. ATI Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.64 and a 52-week high of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average is $43.05.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 7.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Insider Activity at ATI

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $77,034.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,858,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATI Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

