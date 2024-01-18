Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 6,259 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,437,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,892.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 251,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 239,100 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cadence Bank from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens upped their target price on Cadence Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $27.77 on Thursday. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.98.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $448.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.81 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 14.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 46.53%.

Cadence Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

