Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) (TSE:EFR) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Energy Fuels worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UUUU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 187.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 967,543 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Energy Fuels by 32.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,136,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,499,000 after acquiring an additional 773,398 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Energy Fuels by 9.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,168,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,805,000 after acquiring an additional 671,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Energy Fuels by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,379,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,287,000 after acquiring an additional 548,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth $2,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UUUU. StockNews.com upgraded Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Energy Fuels from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

UUUU opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.55. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $9.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.86.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 270.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $41,785.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,900.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $41,785.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,900.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

