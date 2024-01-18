Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $800,000 Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,655 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.58.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $63.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.27 and its 200-day moving average is $58.99. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.16 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

In related news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $132,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

