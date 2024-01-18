Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $825,000 Stock Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 44,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,526,000 after purchasing an additional 18,973 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.9% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.3% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HOMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

In other news, CEO Tracy French purchased 4,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 172,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,931.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tracy French bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,931.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Adcock, Jr. sold 4,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $100,543.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,145,074 shares in the company, valued at $23,164,847.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,070 shares of company stock worth $1,625,846 in the last ninety days. 7.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $25.80.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $245.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 34.45%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

