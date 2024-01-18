Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $836,000 Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 132.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 345.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter worth $78,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor bought 11,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $318,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,890. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra purchased 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,929.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,590 shares of company stock worth $696,749 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Perrigo in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Perrigo Stock Performance

PRGO stock opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.62. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 654.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Perrigo had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,180.44%.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

