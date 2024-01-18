Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,287 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 91,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ETRN opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.91.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $338.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.49 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

