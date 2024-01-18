Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ashland were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ashland during the second quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ashland during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ashland during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Ashland during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ashland during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Price Performance

ASH stock opened at $78.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ashland Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.82 and a 52 week high of $112.60.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.57 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.07%. Ashland’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ashland

Insider Transactions at Ashland

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $69,446.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,871.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.