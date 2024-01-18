Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HGV stock opened at $41.24 on Thursday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

