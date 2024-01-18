Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 15,726 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,726 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLY. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 486.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 75.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VLY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

VLY stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $12.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $871.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.14 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

