Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 5,776 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AZEK were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 726.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in AZEK during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in AZEK by 1,441.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in AZEK during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZEK shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on AZEK from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on AZEK from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

Shares of AZEK opened at $36.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 81.71 and a beta of 1.87. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $39.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.68 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,650,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,650,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at $7,392,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,010. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

