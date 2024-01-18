Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 6,070 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.13. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $25.80.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $245.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.53 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.45%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 60,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,522,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,053.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,522,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,053.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Adcock, Jr. sold 4,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $100,543.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,145,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,164,847.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,846 over the last 90 days. 7.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOMB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

