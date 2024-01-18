Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Takes $872,000 Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,391,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,149,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at $882,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at $907,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $76.33 on Thursday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $106.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 1.08.

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. TKO Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TKO. Benchmark began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of TKO Group from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

In other TKO Group news, Director Steven R. Koonin purchased 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,927.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven R. Koonin acquired 1,253 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 12,531 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,973.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,973.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

