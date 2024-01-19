11,238 Shares in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 34,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,272,000 after purchasing an additional 865,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,023,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,258,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $2.16 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53. The company has a market cap of $868.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.56.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

