1,495 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $262.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.55. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $209.39 and a 52 week high of $263.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

