163 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Purchased by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth $46,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,485.07 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $1,266.21 and a 1-year high of $2,140.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,592.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,685.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.66.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.52 by ($0.78). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 45.43%. The company had revenue of $157.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.84 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,613.00 to $1,558.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

