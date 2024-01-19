180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,370 Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Matterport by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Matterport by 84.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Matterport during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $65,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,212,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,556.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTTR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Matterport from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Matterport from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Matterport Stock Performance

Shares of Matterport stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59. Matterport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4.07.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 135.23%. The firm had revenue of $40.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

