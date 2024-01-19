180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF by 271.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 95,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 69,526 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF by 832.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 45,156 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter.

2x Long VIX Futures ETF Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of UVIX opened at $13.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.84.

2x Long VIX Futures ETF Company Profile

The 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (UVIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Long VIX Futures index. The fund tracks an index that provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to a portfolio comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVIX was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

