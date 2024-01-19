180 Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,385 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KYN. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth about $81,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President James C. Baker bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $442,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 681,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,384.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President James C. Baker acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 631,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,831.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President James C. Baker acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $442,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 681,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,384.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,871,594 shares of company stock worth $18,651,388.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend

NYSE KYN opened at $8.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $9.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.