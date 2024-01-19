180 Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $27,000 in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTTR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Matterport by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Matterport by 49.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Matterport by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Matterport in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 30.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTTR shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Matterport from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Matterport from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.
Matterport Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of MTTR opened at $2.24 on Friday. Matterport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $4.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.59.
Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $40.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.09 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 135.23%. Research analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Matterport
In other Matterport news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $65,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,212,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,556.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Matterport Profile
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.
