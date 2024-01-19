180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,709 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Telefónica during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TEF stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Telefónica Increases Dividend

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Telefónica had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.1592 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. Telefónica’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. New Street Research lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefónica currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Telefónica

Telefónica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.