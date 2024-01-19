1,880 Shares in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Bought by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BG. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 533.3% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 45.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Bunge Global by 1,628.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Bunge Global Trading Down 0.4 %

Bunge Global stock opened at $94.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.18. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $87.86 and a 52 week high of $116.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

