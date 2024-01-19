2,550 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Bought by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $105.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $105.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.88.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

