3,024 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Purchased by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 586,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,843,000 after purchasing an additional 226,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,866,000 after purchasing an additional 581,711 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $67.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of -0.08. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $85.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $306,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 4,480 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $306,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 11,208 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $671,022.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,370 shares of company stock worth $6,465,508. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

