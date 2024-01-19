4,609 Shares in Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Sempra by 11.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,728,000 after buying an additional 2,843,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sempra by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,502,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,548,247,000 after buying an additional 83,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,291,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Sempra by 3.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,815,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $846,712,000 after buying an additional 212,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sempra by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $834,735,000 after buying an additional 125,208 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $73.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.18. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

