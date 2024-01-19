5,513 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Acquired by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,536,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 710.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,268 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in ONEOK by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,280,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.18.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $71.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.73 and a 200-day moving average of $66.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.