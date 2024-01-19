742 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Bought by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of VGT opened at $489.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $327.64 and a 12-month high of $489.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $470.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.32.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.