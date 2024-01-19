Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 34,186 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned 0.08% of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,417,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 736,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.0% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 665,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 25,706 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 212,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 777,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares during the period. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $2.68 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $2.92.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
