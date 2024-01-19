Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Position Boosted by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Aflac by 6.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $83.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $84.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.19 and a 200-day moving average of $77.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.45.

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,218.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

