Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Purchased by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 195.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after buying an additional 161,634 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,043,000 after acquiring an additional 63,822 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ACI stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.85. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.25.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 83.38%. The firm had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

