Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Stock Position Lowered by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMLP opened at $42.57 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $35.68 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.67 and its 200-day moving average is $41.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.