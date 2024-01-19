Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 893,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,164 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $129,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 124,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 10,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 138,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after buying an additional 70,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 59,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.2 %

JPM stock opened at $167.42 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $176.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.92 and its 200 day moving average is $152.69. The firm has a market cap of $484.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

