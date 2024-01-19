Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 54,155 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 54,155 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $46.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.99. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

