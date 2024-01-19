Allworth Financial LP Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.29.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at $23,325,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,022 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG opened at $236.95 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $174.45 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.29.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.15%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

