Allworth Financial LP Lowers Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,557 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.11% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter worth $177,860,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,204,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,747,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,680,000 after purchasing an additional 382,614 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,646,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,664,000 after buying an additional 345,619 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,445,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $26.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61.

