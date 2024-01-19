Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.6% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $144.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.50 and a 200 day moving average of $133.80. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $146.66.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,983,525. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

