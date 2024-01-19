Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,636,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49,514 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $345,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 80,934 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 66,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 38,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,719 shares of company stock worth $25,983,525 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $143.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.57 and a 12-month high of $145.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.04 and its 200-day moving average is $132.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

