Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $374.88 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.09 and a fifty-two week high of $386.33. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.63.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

