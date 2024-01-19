Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Position Reduced by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lessened its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of AON by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 9,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of AON by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $307.28 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $280.89 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The firm has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.16 and a 200-day moving average of $322.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.31.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

