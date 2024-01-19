ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $45.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.24. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

