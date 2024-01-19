Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $170.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $171.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.00 and a 200 day moving average of $162.39.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

