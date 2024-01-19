AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,303,175.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $11,019,152.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,303,175.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $3,855,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,736,445 shares in the company, valued at $718,755,528.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AN opened at $140.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.70 and a 52-week high of $182.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 54.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on AutoNation in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.13.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

