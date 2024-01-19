Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Stock Position Raised by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Baker Hughes by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BKR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.48.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

