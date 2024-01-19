Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Booking by 98,894.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718,899 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,887,000 after purchasing an additional 28,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 346,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in Booking by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 314,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,528.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,344.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,114.74. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,268.36 and a 52-week high of $3,580.62. The firm has a market cap of $123.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $53.03 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,517.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

