Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Position Lowered by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 15.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $1,253,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 137.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CZR has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

Insider Activity

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 5.3 %

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 2.87. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

