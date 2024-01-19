Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 29.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 31.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 22.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPB opened at $43.71 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $56.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.58.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.71%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 55.85%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

