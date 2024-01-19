Cenovus Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 13,325 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 49% compared to the average daily volume of 8,959 call options.

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 2.13. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1008 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 25.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

